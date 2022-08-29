J. Kubler vs M. Ymer | US Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmato
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
30/08
Jason Kubler - Mikael Ymer Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Jason-Kubler-headshot
JasonKubler
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica109
  • ATP punti500
  • Età29
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Svezia
Svezia
  • ATP classifica99
  • ATP punti540
  • Età23
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso75kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

J. Kubler

M. Ymer

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

