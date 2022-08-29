N. Gombos vs A. Ramos | US Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmato
N. Gombos
A. Ramos
30/08
Norbert Gombos - Albert Ramos Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
NorbertGombos
Slovacchia
- ATP classifica114
- ATP punti479
- Età32
- Altezza1.93m
- Peso-
AlbertRamos
Spagna
- ATP classifica42
- ATP punti1070
- Età34
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso80kg
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1
Vittorie
2 incontri
1
Vittorie
Ultime partite
N. Gombos
A. Ramos
Altre partite
