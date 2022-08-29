T. Etcheverry vs P. Andújar | US Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 8
Programmato
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
P. Andújar
P. Andújar
29/08
Tomás Etcheverry - Pablo Andújar Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Tomás-Etcheverry-headshot
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP classifica86
  • ATP punti612
  • Età23
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Pablo-Andújar-headshot
PabloAndújar
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica92
  • ATP punti574
  • Età36
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

T. Etcheverry

P. Andújar

