Z. Zhang vs T. Van Rijthoven | US Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 6
Programmato
Z. Zhang
Z. Zhang
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
29/08
Zhang Zhizhen - Tim van Rijthoven Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Zhizhen-Zhang-headshot
ZhizhenZhang
Cina
Cina
  • ATP classifica138
  • ATP punti401
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.93m
  • Peso87kg
Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Olanda
Olanda
  • ATP classifica119
  • ATP punti472
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso88kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

Z. Zhang

T. Van Rijthoven

Q. Halys
A. Rinderknech
B. Shelton
N. Borges
Y. Wu
N. Basilashvili (31)
A. Tabilo
K. Majchrzak
Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5190
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Zhang Zhizhen vs Tim van Rijthoven US Open Maschile - 29 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis US Open Maschile tra Zhang Zhizhen e Tim van Rijthoven live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 17:00 del 29 agosto 2022.

