B. Soares/J. Murray vs A. Vavassori/N. Cacic | Wimbledon
Doppio maschile | Turno 2 | 02.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmato
02/07
Bruno Soares / Jamie Murray - Nikola Cacic / Andrea Vavassori Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Bruno-Soares-headshot
BrunoSoares
Brasile
Brasile
  • Età40
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-
Jamie-Murray-headshot
JamieMurray
Scozia
Scozia
  • Età36
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso84kg
Andrea-Vavassori-headshot
AndreaVavassori
Italia
Italia
  • Età27
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Nikola-Cacic-headshot
NikolaCacic
Serbia
Serbia
  • Età31
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

0
Ace
0
0
Doppi falli
0
0
Vincenti
0
0
Errori non forzati
0
0
Totale punti vinti
0

