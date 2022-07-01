C. Garín vs J. Brooksby | Wimbledon
Singolo maschile | Turno 3 | 02.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmato
C. Garín
J. Brooksby (29)
02/07
Cristian Garín - Jenson Brooksby Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
CristianGarín
Cile
- ATP classifica43
- ATP punti1055
- Età26
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso85kg
JensonBrooksby
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica34
- ATP punti1187
- Età21
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
0
Ace
0
0
Doppi falli
0
0
Vincenti
0
0
Errori non forzati
0
0
Totale punti vinti
0
