C. Garín vs J. Brooksby | Wimbledon
Singolo maschile | Turno 3 | 02.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmato
C. Garín
C. Garín
J. Brooksby (29)
J. Brooksby (29)
02/07
Cristian Garín - Jenson Brooksby Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Cristian-Garín-headshot
CristianGarín
Cile
Cile
  • ATP classifica43
  • ATP punti1055
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso85kg
Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica34
  • ATP punti1187
  • Età21
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Cristian-Garín-headshot
CristianGarín
Cile
Cile
Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
0
Ace
0
0
Doppi falli
0
0
Vincenti
0
0
Errori non forzati
0
0
Totale punti vinti
0

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

