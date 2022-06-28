T. Van Rijthoven vs R. Opelka | Wimbledon
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 29.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmato
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
R. Opelka (15)
R. Opelka (15)
29/06
Pubblicità
Ad

Tim van Rijthoven - Reilly Opelka Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Olanda
Olanda
  • ATP classifica104
  • ATP punti546
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso88kg
Reilly-Opelka-headshot
ReillyOpelka
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica18
  • ATP punti2100
  • Età24
  • Altezza2.11m
  • Peso100kg

Statistiche

Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Olanda
Olanda
Reilly-Opelka-headshot
ReillyOpelka
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
0
Ace
0
0
Doppi falli
0
0
Vincenti
0
0
Errori non forzati
0
0
Totale punti vinti
0

Altre partite

Singolo maschile / Turno 2

N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
T. Kokkinakis
T. Kokkinakis
29/06
A. Tabilo
A. Tabilo
M. Kecmanovic (25)
M. Kecmanovic (25)
29/06
N. Basilashvili (22)
N. Basilashvili (22)
Q. Halys
Q. Halys
29/06
J. Sinner (10)
J. Sinner (10)
29/06
Pubblicità
Ad

Le ultime notizie

Wimbledon Maschile

Sinner-magic: passante meraviglioso, Wawrinka pietrificato

16 ore fa

Wimbledon Maschile

Murray, buona la prima sul giardino di casa: battuto Duckworth

16 ore fa

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Tim van Rijthoven vs Reilly Opelka Wimbledon Maschile - 29 giugno 2022

Segui la partita di tennis Wimbledon Maschile tra Tim van Rijthoven e Reilly Opelka live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 00:00 del 29 giugno 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di Wimbledon Maschile Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...