N. Djokovic vs T. Van Rijthoven | Wimbledon
Singolo maschile | Turno 4 | 03.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmato
N. Djokovic (1)
T. Van Rijthoven
03/07
Pubblicità
Ad
Novak Djokovic - Tim van Rijthoven Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
- ATP classifica3
- ATP punti6770
- Età35
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
TimVan Rijthoven
Olanda
- ATP classifica104
- ATP punti546
- Età25
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso88kg
Statistiche
0
Ace
0
0
Doppi falli
0
0
Vincenti
0
0
Errori non forzati
0
0
Totale punti vinti
0
Altre partite
Singolo maschile / Turno 4
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150