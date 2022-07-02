N. Djokovic vs T. Van Rijthoven | Wimbledon
Singolo maschile | Turno 4 | 03.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmato
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
03/07
Novak Djokovic - Tim van Rijthoven Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP classifica3
  • ATP punti6770
  • Età35
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-
Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Olanda
Olanda
  • ATP classifica104
  • ATP punti546
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso88kg

Statistiche

0
Ace
0
0
Doppi falli
0
0
Vincenti
0
0
Errori non forzati
0
0
Totale punti vinti
0

