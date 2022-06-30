T. Paul vs J. Veselý | Wimbledon
Singolo maschile | Turno 3 | 01.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmato
T. Paul (30)
J. Veselý
01/07
Pubblicità
Ad
Tommy Paul - Jirí Veselý Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
TommyPaul
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica32
- ATP punti1208
- Età25
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso-
JiríVeselý
Repubblica Ceca
- ATP classifica68
- ATP punti829
- Età28
- Altezza1.98m
- Peso92kg
Statistiche
0
Ace
0
0
Doppi falli
0
0
Vincenti
0
0
Errori non forzati
0
0
Totale punti vinti
0
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150