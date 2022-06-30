U. Humbert vs D. Goffin | Wimbledon
Singolo maschile | Turno 3 | 01.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmato
U. Humbert
U. Humbert
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
01/07
Ugo Humbert - David Goffin Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Ugo-Humbert-headshot
UgoHumbert
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica112
  • ATP punti521
  • Età24
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgio
Belgio
  • ATP classifica58
  • ATP punti930
  • Età31
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ugo-Humbert-headshot
UgoHumbert
Francia
Francia
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgio
Belgio
0
Ace
0
0
Doppi falli
0
0
Vincenti
0
0
Errori non forzati
0
0
Totale punti vinti
0

