U. Humbert vs D. Goffin | Wimbledon
Singolo maschile | Turno 3 | 01.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Programmato
U. Humbert
D. Goffin
01/07
Ugo Humbert - David Goffin Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
UgoHumbert
Francia
- ATP classifica112
- ATP punti521
- Età24
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
DavidGoffin
Belgio
- ATP classifica58
- ATP punti930
- Età31
- Altezza1.8m
- Peso-
Statistiche
0
Ace
0
0
Doppi falli
0
0
Vincenti
0
0
Errori non forzati
0
0
Totale punti vinti
0
