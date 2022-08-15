T. Townsend vs A. Tomljanovic | Cincinnati
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 15.08.2022 | Grandstand
Programmato
T. Townsend
T. Townsend
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
A partire dalle 17:00
Taylor Townsend - Ajla Tomljanovic Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Taylor-Townsend-headshot
TaylorTownsend
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • WTA classifica222
  • WTA punti299
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso77kg
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
  • WTA classifica63
  • WTA punti910
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

T. Townsend

A. Tomljanovic

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
8501
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4155
5
O. Jabeur
3920

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Taylor Townsend vs Ajla Tomljanovic WTA, Cincinnati - 15 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis WTA, Cincinnati tra Taylor Townsend e Ajla Tomljanovic live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 17:00 del 15 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di WTA, Cincinnati Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...