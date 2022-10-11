G. Ruse vs H. Tan | Transylvania Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 11.10.2022 | Center Court
Programmato
G. Ruse
G. Ruse
H. Tan
H. Tan
11/10
Gabriela Ruse - Harmony Tan Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Gabriela-Ruse-headshot
GabrielaRuse
Romania
Romania
  • WTA classifica104
  • WTA punti619
  • Età24
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Harmony-Tan-headshot
HarmonyTan
Francia
Francia
  • WTA classifica122
  • WTA punti535
  • Età25
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

G. Ruse

H. Tan

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Gabriela Ruse vs Harmony Tan WTA, Cluj-Napoca - 11 ottobre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis WTA, Cluj-Napoca tra Gabriela Ruse e Harmony Tan live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 17:00 del 11 ottobre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di WTA, Cluj-Napoca Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...