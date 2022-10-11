G. Ruse vs H. Tan | Transylvania Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 11.10.2022 | Center Court
Programmato
G. Ruse
H. Tan
11/10
Pubblicità
Ad
Gabriela Ruse - Harmony Tan Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
GabrielaRuse
Romania
- WTA classifica104
- WTA punti619
- Età24
- Altezza-
- Peso-
HarmonyTan
Francia
- WTA classifica122
- WTA punti535
- Età25
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
G. Ruse
H. Tan
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|10485
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470