S. Rogers vs V. Tomova | Eastbourne
Singolo femminile | Turno 2 | 21.06.2022 | Court 5
Programmato
A partire dalle 14:00
Shelby Rogers - Viktoriya Tomova Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Shelby-Rogers-headshot
ShelbyRogers
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • WTA classifica37
  • WTA punti1334
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.75m
  • Peso70kg
Viktoriya-Tomova-headshot
ViktoriyaTomova
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
  • WTA classifica128
  • WTA punti498
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0

Vittorie

1 match

0
0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

S. Rogers

V. Tomova

