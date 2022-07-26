R. Serban vs G. Lee | BNP Paribas Poland Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 26.07.2022 | Court 3
Programmato
R. Serban
R. Serban
G. Lee
G. Lee
26/07
Raluca Serban - Gabriela Lee Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Raluca-Serban-headshot
RalucaSerban
Cipro
Cipro
  • WTA classifica185
  • WTA punti349
  • Età25
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Gabriela-Lee-headshot
GabrielaLee
Romania
Romania
  • WTA classifica146
  • WTA punti427
  • Età26
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

R. Serban

G. Lee

Altre partite

J. Paolini (10)
J. Paolini (10)
D. Kovinic
D. Kovinic
26/07
C. Burel
C. Burel
A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
26/07
K. Mladenovic
K. Mladenovic
A. Bondár (6)
A. Bondár (6)
26/07
S. Errani
S. Errani
A. Rus
A. Rus
26/07
Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

