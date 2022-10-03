S. Rogers vs B. Krejcíková | Agel Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 04.10.2022 | Ostravar Aréna
Programmato
S. Rogers
S. Rogers
B. Krejcíková
B. Krejcíková
04/10
Shelby Rogers - Barbora Krejcíková Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Shelby-Rogers-headshot
ShelbyRogers
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • WTA classifica35
  • WTA punti1334
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.75m
  • Peso70kg
Barbora-Krejcíková-headshot
BarboraKrejcíková
Repubblica Ceca
Repubblica Ceca
  • WTA classifica23
  • WTA punti1906
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.78m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

S. Rogers

B. Krejcíková

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
4885
3
A. Kontaveit
4010
4
P. Badosa
3934
5
A. Sabalenka
3470

