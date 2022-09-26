V. Tomova vs I. Begu | Parma Ladies Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 27.09.2022 | President Tennis Club
Programmato
V. Tomova
V. Tomova
I. Begu (3)
I. Begu (3)
27/09
Viktoriya Tomova - Irina Begu Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Viktoriya-Tomova-headshot
ViktoriyaTomova
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
  • WTA classifica93
  • WTA punti679
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso-
Irina-Begu-headshot
IrinaBegu
Romania
Romania
  • WTA classifica33
  • WTA punti1424
  • Età32
  • Altezza1.81m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

V. Tomova

I. Begu

Altre partite

Singolo femminile / Turno 1

S. Stephens (4)
S. Stephens (4)
3
6
1
M. Frech
M. Frech
6
3
2
A. Bogdan (6)
A. Bogdan (6)
L. Pigossi
L. Pigossi
A partire dalle 10:00
R. Jani
R. Jani
A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
A partire dalle 13:00
M. Sakkari (1)
M. Sakkari (1)
K. Baindl
K. Baindl
A partire dalle 14:30
Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

