R. Montgomery vs C. Gauff | San Diego Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 12.10.2022 | Stadium Court
Programmato
R. Montgomery
R. Montgomery
C. Gauff (6)
C. Gauff (6)
12/10
Robin Montgomery - Cori Gauff Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Robin-Montgomery-headshot
RobinMontgomery
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • WTA classifica294
  • WTA punti217
  • Età18
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • WTA classifica8
  • WTA punti3047
  • Età18
  • Altezza1.75m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

R. Montgomery

C. Gauff

Altre partite

Singolo femminile / Turno 1

C. Garcia (7)
C. Garcia (7)
1
D. Collins
D. Collins
2
B. Andreescu
B. Andreescu
L. Samsonova
L. Samsonova
A partire dalle 02:30
L. Fernandez
L. Fernandez
D. Kasatkina (8)
D. Kasatkina (8)
A partire dalle 20:30
M. Sakkari (5)
M. Sakkari (5)
D. Vekic
D. Vekic
A partire dalle 20:30
Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
10485
2
O. Jabeur
4885
3
A. Kontaveit
4010
4
P. Badosa
3934
5
A. Sabalenka
3470

