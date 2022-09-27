L. Siegemund vs J. Teichmann | Tallinn Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 27.09.2022 | Center Court
Programmato
L. Siegemund
L. Siegemund
J. Teichmann (6)
J. Teichmann (6)
27/09
Pubblicità
Ad

Laura Siegemund - Jil Teichmann Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Laura-Siegemund-headshot
LauraSiegemund
Germania
Germania
  • WTA classifica179
  • WTA punti367
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.68m
  • Peso-
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Svizzera
Svizzera
  • WTA classifica36
  • WTA punti1358
  • Età25
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Laura-Siegemund-headshot
LauraSiegemund
Germania
Germania
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Svizzera
Svizzera
0

Vittorie

4 incontri

0
0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

L. Siegemund

J. Teichmann

Altre partite

M. Björklund
M. Björklund
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
27/09
C. Liu
C. Liu
A. Li
A. Li
27/09
A. Kontaveit (1)
A. Kontaveit (1)
X. Wang
X. Wang
27/09
D. Vekic
D. Vekic
M. Nuudi
M. Nuudi
27/09
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Laura Siegemund vs Jil Teichmann WTA, Tallinn - 27 settembre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis WTA, Tallinn tra Laura Siegemund e Jil Teichmann live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 10:00 del 27 settembre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di WTA, Tallinn Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...