Y. Bonaventure vs S. Rogers | Tallinn Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 27.09.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
Y. Bonaventure
Y. Bonaventure
S. Rogers
S. Rogers
27/09
Pubblicità
Ad

Ysaline Bonaventure - Shelby Rogers Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Ysaline-Bonaventure-headshot
YsalineBonaventure
Belgio
Belgio
  • WTA classifica138
  • WTA punti446
  • Età28
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Shelby-Rogers-headshot
ShelbyRogers
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • WTA classifica35
  • WTA punti1379
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.75m
  • Peso70kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

Y. Bonaventure

S. Rogers

Altre partite

M. Björklund
M. Björklund
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
27/09
L. Siegemund
L. Siegemund
J. Teichmann (6)
J. Teichmann (6)
27/09
C. Liu
C. Liu
A. Li
A. Li
27/09
A. Kontaveit (1)
A. Kontaveit (1)
X. Wang
X. Wang
27/09
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Ysaline Bonaventure vs Shelby Rogers WTA, Tallinn - 27 settembre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis WTA, Tallinn tra Ysaline Bonaventure e Shelby Rogers live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 10:00 del 27 settembre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di WTA, Tallinn Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...