J. Teichmann vs V. Williams | Montreal
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 09.08.2022 | Centre Court
Programmato
J. Teichmann
J. Teichmann
V. Williams
V. Williams
09/08
Jil Teichmann - Venus Williams Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Svizzera
Svizzera
  • WTA classifica21
  • WTA punti1997
  • Età25
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Venus-Williams-headshot
VenusWilliams
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • WTA classifica-
  • WTA punti-
  • Età42
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso74kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

J. Teichmann

V. Williams

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
P. Badosa
4190
4
M. Sakkari
4190
5
O. Jabeur
4010

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Jil Teichmann vs Venus Williams WTA, Toronto - 9 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis WTA, Toronto tra Jil Teichmann e Venus Williams live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 01:00 del 9 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di WTA, Toronto Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...