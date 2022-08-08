S. Sanders vs L. Fernandez | Montreal
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 09.08.2022 | Centre Court
Programmato
S. Sanders
S. Sanders
L. Fernandez (13)
L. Fernandez (13)
09/08
Storm-Sanders-headshot
StormSanders
Australia
Australia
  • WTA classifica273
  • WTA punti235
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.66m
  • Peso-
Leylah-Fernandez-headshot
LeylahFernandez
Canada
Canada
  • WTA classifica13
  • WTA punti2534
  • Età19
  • Altezza1.68m
  • Peso-

