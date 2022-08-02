A. Tomljanovic vs S. Stephens | Washington
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium
Programmato
A partire dalle 18:00
Ajla Tomljanovic - Sloane Stephens Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
  • WTA classifica69
  • WTA punti846
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • WTA classifica57
  • WTA punti1061
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso64kg

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0

Vittorie

5 incontri

5

Vittorie

Ultime partite

A. Tomljanovic

S. Stephens

Altre partite

Singolo femminile / Turno 1

E. Mertens (5)
E. Mertens (5)
1
L. Samsonova
L. Samsonova
2
R. Marino
R. Marino
4
0
V. Williams
V. Williams
6
0
A. Petkovic
A. Petkovic
C. Tauson (8)
C. Tauson (8)
A partire dalle 18:00
M. Brengle
M. Brengle
A. Kalinskaya
A. Kalinskaya
A partire dalle 18:00
Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

