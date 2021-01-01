Round 1 e 2: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, 14-16 maggio*



Round 3 e 4: WTCR Race of Slovakia, Slovakia Ring, 21-23 maggio*



Round 5 e 6: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, 3-5 giugno



Round 7 e 8: WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real, 25-27 giugno



Round 9 e 10: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, 9-11 luglio



Round 11 e 12: WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium, 8-10 ottobre*



Round 13 e 14: WTCR Race of China, pista TBC, 5-7 novembre



Round 15 e 16: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, 19-21 novembre



*Soggetto ad accordo col promoter