Round 1 e 2: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, 14-16 maggio*

Round 3 e 4: WTCR Race of Slovakia, Slovakia Ring, 21-23 maggio*

Round 5 e 6: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, 3-5 giugno

Round 7 e 8: WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real, 25-27 giugno

Round 9 e 10: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, 9-11 luglio

Round 11 e 12: WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium, 8-10 ottobre*

Round 13 e 14: WTCR Race of China, pista TBC, 5-7 novembre

Round 15 e 16: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, 19-21 novembre

*Soggetto ad accordo col promoter

