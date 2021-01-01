La stagione 2021 del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup si svolgerà da maggio a novembre: ecco l'elenco degli eventi
Round 1 e 2: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, 14-16 maggio*
Round 3 e 4: WTCR Race of Slovakia, Slovakia Ring, 21-23 maggio*
Round 5 e 6: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, 3-5 giugno
Round 7 e 8: WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real, 25-27 giugno
Round 9 e 10: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, 9-11 luglio
Round 11 e 12: WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium, 8-10 ottobre*
Round 13 e 14: WTCR Race of China, pista TBC, 5-7 novembre
Round 15 e 16: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, 19-21 novembre
*Soggetto ad accordo col promoter
