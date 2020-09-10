Con l'inclusione delle due wildcard, la griglia della WTCR Race of Belgium vedrà 22 piloti in azione per il primo evento del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup 2020.
1Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR
7RTJack Young (GBR) Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR**
8 RLuca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR
9Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
11Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR
12Santiago Urrutia (USA) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR
16R TGilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS
17TNathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS
18Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
25 WLuca Filippi (ITA) Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce Type R TCR
29Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
30Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR
31TTom Coronel (NED) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS
33 WDylan O’Keeffe (AUS) Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR** (pictured)
55R TBence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
68Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR
69TJean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris
86Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
88Nicky Catsburg (NED) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR
96Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motor,sport CUPRA Leon Competición
99TGábor Kismarty-Lechner (HUN) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
100Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR
R =Rookie Award
T =WTCR Trophy
W= WTCR wildcard
**L’utilizzo della Renault Mégane RS TCR nel WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup è soggetto al completamento dell’omologazione tecnica da parte di WSC (società che detiene il marchio TCR) e del rilascio del passaporto tecnico per il WTCR.
