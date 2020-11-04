Yann Ehrlacher continuerà ad indossare il giubbotto del Goodyear #FollowTheLeader nonostante un negativo weekend spagnolo.
Il pilota della Cyan Racing Lynk & Co resta primo con 27 punti di margine su Esteban Guerrieri dopo 13 gare affrontate.
Goodyear fornisce al WTCR le gomme Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport da asciutto e bagnato in via esclusiva.
WTCR
Files a segno al debutto nel WTCR come sostituto
The post Ehrlacher sempre Goodyear #FollowTheLeader appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Cerruti: “Vincere ad Aragon è stato di grande valore”
WTCR
WTCR Race of Spain: i numeri del weekend