Yann Ehrlacher continuerà ad indossare il giubbotto del Goodyear #FollowTheLeader nonostante un negativo weekend spagnolo.

Il pilota della Cyan Racing Lynk & Co resta primo con 27 punti di margine su Esteban Guerrieri dopo 13 gare affrontate.

Goodyear fornisce al WTCR le gomme Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport da asciutto e bagnato in via esclusiva.

