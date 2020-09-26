Con la vittoria in Gara 2 della WTCR Race of Germany, Yann Ehrlacher si porta a casa anche il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy.

Il Goodyear#FollowTheLeader ha segnato il miglior tempo in gara sul Nürburgring Nordschleife in 10'13"819 con la Lynk & Co 03 TCR della Cyan Racing.



Il francese era stato il più veloce anche in Gara 1 con il suo 10'18"068, anche se la vittoria era andata ad Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport - Honda Civic Type R TCR), seguito da Yvan Muller e da Ehrlacher appunto.