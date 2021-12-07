E' aperta la fase di votazione per il FIA Action of the Year, alla quale partecipa anche il WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
Quest'anno è stata scelta la lotta della WTCR Race of France tra Yann Ehrlacher ed Esteban Guerrieri, andata in scena al Circuit Pau-Arnos
Cliccate quiper votare, si può vincere un equipaggiamento per Sim Racing.
Foto: Cyanracing.com
WTCR
WTCR
WTCR
