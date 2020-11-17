Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co) conclude la stagione 2020 del WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup da Campione con 39 punti di vantaggio sullo zio Yvan Muller.

Goodyear è il fornitore ufficiale del WTCR con le sue gomme Eagle F1 SuperSport da bagnato e asciutto.

CliccateQUIper vedere le classifiche.

WTCR
WTCR Race of Aragon: i numeri del weekend
2 ORE FA

The post Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: ad Ehrlacher il giubbotto giallo del 2020 appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
Michelisz abdica ad Aragon, ma continuando a lottare
20 ORE FA
WTCR
Guerrieri prende la sconfitta con filosofia
IERI A 17:00