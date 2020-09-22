Dopo due gare, Yann Ehrlacher è il Goodyear #FollowTheLeader. Ecco le classifiche aggiornate del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 43 punti

2 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 36

3 Yvan Muller (FRA) 31

4 Santiago Urrutia (URY) 28

5 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 25

6 Thed Björk (SWE) 24

7 Tom Coronel (NLD) 24

8 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 20

9 Attila Tassi (HUN) 17

10 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 15

