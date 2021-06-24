Sul Circuito do Estoril saranno 22 i piloti del WTCR impegnati nella Race of Portugal. Ecco la entry list ufficiale.

3 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR

5 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR

8 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR

9 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

12 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

16 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

17 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

19 Andreas Bäckman (SWE) Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCR

22 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

26 Jessica Bäckman (SWE) Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCR

28 Jordi Gené (ESP) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

32 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

55 Bence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

68 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

69 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR

79 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & C0 03 TCR

*Tutte le auto hanno gomme Goodyear e utilizzano biocarburante P1 Racing Fuels

