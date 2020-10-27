Yann Ehrlacher continua ad essere il Goodyear #FollowTheLeader e anche nella WTCR Race of Spain avrà la striscia gialla sulla sua Lynk & Co 03 TCR della Cyan Racing, indossando anche il giubbotto dello stesso colore.

Ecco la classifica piloti del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 169 punti

2 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) 147

3 Yvan Muller (FRA) 114

4 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 106

5 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 106

6 Tom Coronel (NLD) 101

7 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 92

8 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 92

9 Mikel Azcona (ESP) 79

10 Thed Björk (SWE) 78

CliccateQUIper vedere anche le classifiche di Team, Rookie Driver e WTCR Trophy

