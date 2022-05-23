La stagione 2022 del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup è iniziata sul Circuit de Pau-Ville con grandi azioni in pista. Vediamo le classifiche prima del secondo round, la WTCR Race of Germany del Nürburgring Nordschleife.
PILOTIGoodyear #FollowTheLeader: Néstor Girolami, 49 punti
2 Esteban Guerrieri, 42
3 Mikel Azcona, 41
4 Santiago Urrutia, 30
5 Ma Qing Hua, 30
Team1 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 91 punti
2 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 48
3 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 47
4 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 37
5 Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, 29
WTCR Race of Germany: i dati
WTCR Trophy:1 Rob Huff, 17 punti
2 Tom Coonel, 13
3 Dániel Nagy, 12
4 Mehdi Bennani, 10
CliccateQUIper le classifiche complete.
