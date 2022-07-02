In attesa di cominciare il weekend della WTCR Race of Portugal, diamo uno sguardo alle classifiche del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
Piloti
Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: Mikel Azcona, 129 punti
2 Gilles Magnus, 95 punti
3 Santiago Urrutia, 93 punti
4 Rob Huff, 93 punti
5 Yann Ehrlacher, 92 punti
Team
1 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 165 punti
2 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 155
3 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 150 punti
4 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 138
5 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 127
WTCR Trophy
1 Rob Huff, 63 punti
2 Mehdi Bennani, 32
3 Tom Coronel, 26
4 Dániel Nagy, 23
The post Le classifiche del WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
