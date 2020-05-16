RaceAtHome: Bánki svetta fra i 14.604 di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers nel Time Attack

-

Bence Bánki è stato il più veloce del Time Attack di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers.

Il pilota della Red Bull Racing Esports ha siglato il miglior crono anche al Sepang International Circuit dopo quello ottenuto allo Slovakia Ring, precedendo la coppia della M1RA Esports formata da Gergo Baldi e Dávid Nagy.



In totale sono stati 14.604 i partecipanti:cliccate quiper vedere le classifiche.



La serie Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers si concluderà in Malesia lunedì 18 maggio alle 19;30 con l'ultimo round in diretta suFacebookeYouTube.

