WTCR

#RaceAtHome: C’è anche l’idolo locale Cheah per il finale di Sepang di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers

Condividi con
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copia
Condividi questo articolo

Credit Foto FIA WTCR

DaFIA WTCR
da 19 ore | Aggiornato da un' ora

-

Mitchell Cheah, wildcard del WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in Malesia lo scorso anno, debutta stasera in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers per il gran finale del Sepang International Circuit.

Fra gli altri piloti veri della serie avremo Kevin Ceccon, Aurélien Comte, Yann Ehrlacher, Néstor Girolami, Mato Homola, Niels Langeveld, Attila Tassi e il Campione Norbert Michelisz.

La diretta su Motorsport.tv, Facebook e YouTube
Stasera il gran finale di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers verrà trasmesso daMotorsport.tv,FacebookeYouTubecon commento di James Kirk e Robert Wiesenmüller.

SERVER 1, FORMAT DI GARA
19;00: Apertura Prove Libere
19;30: inizio Live streaming
19;35: Qualifiche (15 minuti)
19;50: Race 1 (25 minuti)
20;15: Race 2 (25 minuti, top 10 invertita)
20;45: fine Live streaming
(Server 2, 3 e 4 non ci sarà lo streaming, ma verranno pubblicati i risultati)

WTCR

Teamwork acquista tre Lynk & Co dopo i successi nel WTCR

DA UN' ORA

The post #RaceAtHome: C’è anche l’idolo locale Cheah per il finale di Sepang di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR “Beat the Drivers” al gran finale di Sepang

DA UN GIORNO
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Azcona riuscirà a battere ancora Guerrieri nel finale di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers

IERI A 10:00
Contenuti correlati
WTCR
Condividi con
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copia
Condividi questo articolo

Ultime notizie

WTCR

Teamwork acquista tre Lynk & Co dopo i successi nel WTCR

DA UN' ORA
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR “Beat the Drivers” al gran finale di Sepang

DA UN GIORNO
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Azcona riuscirà a battere ancora Guerrieri nel finale di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers

IERI A 10:00
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: le classifiche di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers dopo tre eventi

IERI A 07:00

Nuovi video

Play Icon
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: e-WTCR, riviviamo la vittoria di Banki allo Slovakia Ring

00:04:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

È Zoltán Csuti il vincitore del primo GP virtuale della WTRC sul tracciato dell'Hungaroring

00:08:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

PURE ETCR, al via il più grande campionato turismo per auto elettriche al mondo: ecco come funziona

00:01:10
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Norbert Michelisz è il campione del mondo WTCR 2019

00:03:04
Play Icon

Più letti

Play Icon
Golf

Il colpo da un milione di dollari di Rory McIlroy che ha deciso il TaylorMade Driving Relief

DA 20 ORE
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

🎙 Matteo Berrettini si racconta: "Vi rispondo alla domanda che non mi hanno mai fatto..."

IERI A 08:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ciclismo

Giro Classic: Fabio Aru attacca Rigoberto Uran e trionfa in solitaria nel 2015 a Sestriere

IERI A 15:33
Play Icon
NBA

Rodman: "Vi racconto le mie tre fratture al pene e la proposta indecente di Madonna"

16/04/2020 A 08:58
Coppa Italia

Addio Kobe Bryant: Milan col lutto al braccio contro il Torino e minuto di silenzio a San Siro

28/01/2020 A 09:43
Sci Alpino

Il mito della Streif: gloria, paura, silenzio

23/01/2020 A 14:20
Play Icon
Ciclismo

Il Magro racconta: "Ecco le mie tre tappe da ricordare al Giro da corridore, ds e commentatore"

15/05/2020 A 17:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Fognini a Barbara Schett: "Sinner austriaco? No, è italiano. Come carattere è uguale a Seppi"

15/05/2020 A 12:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Calcio

🎙 Calcio in Italia, si riparte o no? Tra date, protocolli e il passo decisivo... Della Germania

05/05/2020 A 07:50
Play Icon
Australian Open

L'Italia piazza un'altra pedina al terzo turno! Camila Giorgi liquida la Kuznetsova in due set

23/01/2020 A 09:32
Tennis

Dimitrov brilla nell'outfit; Shapovalov schiuma di rabbia ed esce con Fucsovics

20/01/2020 A 09:35
Liga

Assist di tacco di Vidal e gol di Messi: il primo Barcellona di Quique Setien è uno spettacolo

19/01/2020 A 22:50
Mostra più

In Diretta (2)

Articolo precedente#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR “Beat the Drivers” al gran finale di Sepang
Prossimo articoloTeamwork acquista tre Lynk & Co dopo i successi nel WTCR