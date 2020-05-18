RaceAtHome: C’è anche l’idolo locale Cheah per il finale di Sepang di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers

Credit Foto FIA WTCR
Mitchell Cheah, wildcard del WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in Malesia lo scorso anno, debutta stasera in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers per il gran finale del Sepang International Circuit.
Fra gli altri piloti veri della serie avremo Kevin Ceccon, Aurélien Comte, Yann Ehrlacher, Néstor Girolami, Mato Homola, Niels Langeveld, Attila Tassi e il Campione Norbert Michelisz.
La diretta su Motorsport.tv, Facebook e YouTube
Stasera il gran finale di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers verrà trasmesso daMotorsport.tv,FacebookeYouTubecon commento di James Kirk e Robert Wiesenmüller.
SERVER 1, FORMAT DI GARA
19;00: Apertura Prove Libere
19;30: inizio Live streaming
19;35: Qualifiche (15 minuti)
19;50: Race 1 (25 minuti)
20;15: Race 2 (25 minuti, top 10 invertita)
20;45: fine Live streaming
(Server 2, 3 e 4 non ci sarà lo streaming, ma verranno pubblicati i risultati)
