RaceAtHome: chi corre la Pre-Stagione di Esports WTCR a Ningbo?

Ecco i piloti impegnati a Ningbo per la Pre-Stagione di Esports WTCR Championship.

#1: Norbert Michelisz (Ungheria), BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR

#7: Aurélien Comte (Francia), DG Sport Compétition, Peugeot 308TCR

#8: Luca Engstler (Germania), Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR

#9: Attila Tassi (Ungheria), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#10: Niels Langeveld (Olanda), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#11: Thed Björk (Svezia), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#18: Tiago Monteiro (Portogallo), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#29: Néstor Girolami (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#31: Tom Coronel (Olanda), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#55: Bence Boldizs (Ungheria), Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#65: Kevin Ceccon (Italia), Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris

#68: Yann Ehrlacher (Francia), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#70: Mato Homola (Slovacchia), BRC Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR

#86: Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#96: Mikel Azcona (Spagna), CUPRA Racing, CUPRA Leon Competición

#100: Yvan Muller (Francia), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#111: Andy Priaulx (Gran Bretagna), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

