RaceAtHome: Löhner si avvicina a Baldi prima del gran finale di Sepang

-

Gergo Baldi conquista la terza vittoria in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers, ma Moritz Löhner si è portato a soli 4 punti da lui in classifica quando manca solo la gara di Sepang.

Al terzo posto ora c'è Kuba Brzezinski, che ha superato Bence Bánki.



Ecco tutte le classifiche:http://game.raceroom.com/championships/48#standings

