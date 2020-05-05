RaceAtHome: Löhner si avvicina a Baldi prima del gran finale di Sepang

Credit Foto FIA WTCR
-
Gergo Baldi conquista la terza vittoria in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers, ma Moritz Löhner si è portato a soli 4 punti da lui in classifica quando manca solo la gara di Sepang.
Al terzo posto ora c'è Kuba Brzezinski, che ha superato Bence Bánki.
Ecco tutte le classifiche:http://game.raceroom.com/championships/48#standings
