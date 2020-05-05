WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Löhner si avvicina a Baldi prima del gran finale di Sepang

Condividi con
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copia
Condividi questo articolo

Credit Foto FIA WTCR

DaFIA WTCR
da 5 ore | Aggiornato da 2 ore

-

Gergo Baldi conquista la terza vittoria in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers, ma Moritz Löhner si è portato a soli 4 punti da lui in classifica quando manca solo la gara di Sepang.

Al terzo posto ora c'è Kuba Brzezinski, che ha superato Bence Bánki.

Ecco tutte le classifiche:http://game.raceroom.com/championships/48#standings

WTCR

#RaceAtHome: grande spettacolo con Esports WTCR, Lohner e Baldi vincono sulla virtuale Ningbo

DA 14 ORE

The post #RaceAtHome: Löhner si avvicina a Baldi prima del gran finale di Sepang appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR, Ningbo in diretta su Motorsport.tv!

DA 17 ORE
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Michelisz e una sfida diversa con Esports WTCR

DA 20 ORE
Contenuti correlati
WTCR
Condividi con
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copia
Condividi questo articolo

Ultime notizie

Nuovi video

Più letti

Mostra più

In Diretta (2)

Articolo precedente#RaceAtHome: grande spettacolo con Esports WTCR, Lohner e Baldi vincono sulla virtuale Ningbo
Prossimo articoloIl rovescio della medaglia, alla ricerca del tennista perfetto: chi ha il miglior rovescio?