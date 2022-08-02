Il Club dei 100 del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup dopo la WTCR Race of Italy vanta sei membri.
In 4 hanno all'attivo 100 gare nella serie, mentre altri due sono a 101: ecco i loro nomi
Tom Coronel: 101
Esteban Guerrieri: 101
Thed Björk: 100
Yann Ehrlacher: 100
Norbert Michelisz: 100
Yvan Muller: 100
