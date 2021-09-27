Con la seconda parte della stagione del WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup che prenderà il via con la WTCR Race of Czech Republic il mese prossimo, ecco un promemoria di alcuni degli eventi che hanno caratterizzato il 2021.

WTCR RACE OF GERMANY: MONTEIRO SUPERSTAR DEL NORDSCHLEIFE, VERNAY VINCE DAVANTI ALLA STELLA ENGSTLER



*Monteiro conquista un'emozionante vittoria nel giro finale di Gara 1 per la ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport

*Il Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Vernay ottiene la prima vittoria nel WTCR con la nuova Hyundai Elantra N TCR

*Engstler ottiene il suo primo podio e una doppia vittoria del titolo FIA WTCR Junior Driver

*I piloti Comtoyou con le loro Audi - Coronel e Magnus - si dividono le vittorie del WTCR Trophy

*Jessica Bäckman, prima pilota donna del WTCR, termina Gara 2 a punti



WTCR Race of Germany Gara 1 top 3

1 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 27m18.961s

2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.514s

3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.746s

Pole position: Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Giro più veloce: Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)



WTCR Race of Germany Gara 2 top 3

1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 26m46.689s

2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +0.348s

3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +12.479s

Pole position: Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 8m54.791s (170.8kph)

Giro più veloce: Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s



WTCR RACE OF PORTUGAL: IL CAMPIONE E IL GIOVANE SUGLI SCUDI, CHE AMAREZZA PER MONTEIRO



*L'epico Estoril serve vittorie per il vincitore del titolo 2020 Ehrlacher e il giovane Tassi

*Avendo recentemente compiuto 22 anni, Tassi è il secondo pilota più giovane a trionfare nel WTCR

*L'idolo locale Monteiro era in testa a Gara 2 fino a quando l'apertura del cofano lo fa cadere indietro

*Vernay perde lo status di Goodyear #FollowTheLeader e lo riconquista con il podio di Gara 2

*Muller e Urrutia completano la Top3 di Gara 1 per la Lynk & Co dietro Ehrlacher

*Magnus segna una doppietta nel FIA WTCR Junior Driver/WTCR Trophy



WTCR Race of Portugal Gara 1 top 3

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m28.096s (142.8kph)

2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +1.746s

3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +3.411s

Pole position: Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Giro più veloce: Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m45.384s (142.8kph)



WTCR Race of Portugal Gara 2 top 3

1 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 29m04.501s (143.1kph)

2 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.030s

3 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.553s

Pole position: Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m44.522s (144.0kph)

Giro più veloce: Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m45.150s (143.1kph)



WTCR RACE OF SPAIN: PRIMA VITTORIA NEL WTCR PER L'AUDI DI SECONDA GENERAZIONE, VERVISCH FESTEGGIA AD ARAGÓN



*Tarquini e Vervisch di nuovo protagonisti con le prime vittorie nel WTCR dal 2019

*Primo successo per la seconda generazione di Audi, seconda vittoria per la nuova Hyundai

*L'idolo locale Azcona con la Cupra è secondo in Gara 1

*Le temperature ambientali superano i 30 gradi al MotorLand Aragón

*Coronel e Magnus condividono le vittorie del WTCR Trophy, Magnus due volte in cima al FIA WTCR Junior

*Vernay mantiene la sua giacca blu come Goodyear #FollowTheLeader



WTCR Race of Spain Gara 1 top 3

1 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 21m23.928s (151.4kph)

2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +1.880s

3 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +8.455s

Pole position: Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Giro più veloce: Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)



WTCR Race of Spain Gara 2 top 3

1 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 28m57.708s (150.8kph)

2 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.191s

3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +1.691s

Pole position: Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m06.169s (152.5kph)

Giro più veloce: Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)



WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY: LE GIOVANI STELLE WTCR MAGNUS E URRUTIA PORTANO AD OTTO I VINCITORI DIVERSI SU OTTO GARE



*La stagione continua con due gare ricche di azione all'Hungaroring

*Il danno subito in Gara 1 impedisce a Huff di conquistare la pole position in Gara 2

*L'idolo locale Michelisz inizia gara 2 davanti, ma viene spinto fuori dalla lotta per il comando alla prima curva

*Ehrlacher è il nuovo Goodyear #FollowTheLeader

*Anche Azcona, Ehrlacher e Vervisch salgono sul podio durante un fine settimana ricco di azione

*Magnus ottiene un doppio successo tra WTCR Junior e WTCR Trophy

*Vervisch vince il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy



WTCR Race of Hungary Gara 1 top 3

1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 30m41.529s.

2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +2.127s

3 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, +2.682s

Pole position: Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Giro più veloce: Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)



WTCR Race of Hungary Gara 2 top 3

1 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m53.853s (138.2kph)

2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +2.328s

3 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +3.387s

Pole position: Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m51.993s (140.8kph)

Giro più veloce: Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)



Top 5 provvisoria dopo il Round 8 di 16:



PILOTI

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 punti

2 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 101

3 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 87

4 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84

5 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 82



SQUADRE

1 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 181 punti

2 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 174

3 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 166

4 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 139

5 Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, 132



JUNIOR

1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 221 punti

2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 169

3 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 131

4 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers' Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 120



WTCR TROPHY

1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84 punti

2 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 42

3 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers' Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 35

4 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 32

5 Andreas Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 27



Gare rimanenti:

Rounds 9 e 10: WTCR Race of Czech Republic, Autodrom Most: 9-10 ottobre

Round 11 e 12: WTCR Race of France, Circuito Pau-Arnos**: 16-17 ottobre

Round 13 e 14: WTCR Race of Italy, Adria International Raceway**: 6-7 novembre

Rounds 15 e 16: WTCR Race of Russia, Sochi Autodrom: 27-28 novembre

**Soggetto al rilascio del certificato di omologazione FIA di grado 3

WTCR Azcona vicinissimo al titolo del TCR Europe UN' ORA FA

WTCR Ecco il programma per la WTCR Race of Czech Republic 25/09/2021 A 06:19