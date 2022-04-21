Dopo l'aggiunta della WTCR Race of Italy e della WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, vediamo come è composto il calendario 2022 del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
Round 1 e 2: WTCR Race of France, Circuit de Pau-Ville, 7-8 maggio
Round 3 e 4: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, 26-28 maggio
Round 5 e 6: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, 11-12 giugno
Round 7 e 8: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, 25-26 giugno
Round 9 e 10: WTCR Race of Portugal, Circuito do Vila Real, 2-3 luglio
Round 11 e 12: WTCR Race of Italy, Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, 23-24 luglio
Round 13 e 14: WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, Anneau du Rhin, 6-7 agosto
Rounds 15 e 16: WTCR Race of Korea, Inje Speedium, 8-9 ottobre
Round 17 e 18: WTCR Race of China, Ningbo International Speedpark, 5-6 novembre
Round 19 e 20: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, 18-20 novembre
