Dopo l'aggiunta della WTCR Race of Italy e della WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, vediamo come è composto il calendario 2022 del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Round 1 e 2: WTCR Race of France, Circuit de Pau-Ville, 7-8 maggio

Round 3 e 4: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, 26-28 maggio

Round 5 e 6: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, 11-12 giugno

Round 7 e 8: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, 25-26 giugno

Round 9 e 10: WTCR Race of Portugal, Circuito do Vila Real, 2-3 luglio

Round 11 e 12: WTCR Race of Italy, Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, 23-24 luglio

Round 13 e 14: WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, Anneau du Rhin, 6-7 agosto

Rounds 15 e 16: WTCR Race of Korea, Inje Speedium, 8-9 ottobre

Round 17 e 18: WTCR Race of China, Ningbo International Speedpark, 5-6 novembre

Round 19 e 20: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, 18-20 novembre

