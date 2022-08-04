In attesa che cominci la WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, ecco i vincitori delle gare disputate fino ad ora nella stagione 2022 del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR Race of FranceGARA 1: Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
GARA 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
GARA 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Ad
WTCR Race of HungaryGARA 1: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
GARA 2: Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
GARA 2: Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
WTCR
Ricordi: l’ultima volta del WTCR in Francia
WTCR Race of SpainGARA 1: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
GARA 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
GARA 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
WTCR Race of PortugalGARA 1: Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
GARA 2: Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
GARA 2: Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
WTCR Race of ItalyGARA 1: Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
GARA 2: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
GARA 2: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
The post WTCR 2022: l’albo d’oro delle gare appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Muller: “Ora corro una vera gara di casa”
WTCR
Sincronizzate gli orologi! Nuovo orario di partenza per Gara 1 della WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst
Condividi questo articolo
Pubblicità
Ad
Pubblicità
Ad