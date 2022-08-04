In attesa che cominci la WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, ecco i vincitori delle gare disputate fino ad ora nella stagione 2022 del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Race of FranceGARA 1: Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

GARA 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

WTCR Race of HungaryGARA 1: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

GARA 2: Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR Race of SpainGARA 1: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

GARA 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

WTCR Race of PortugalGARA 1: Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

GARA 2: Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

WTCR Race of ItalyGARA 1: Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

GARA 2: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

