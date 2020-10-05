Dopo 4 gare abbiamo Yann Ehrlacher che resta Goodyear #FollowTheLeader e quindi degno di indossare il giubbotto giallo anche nel weekend della WTCR Race of Slovakia. Ecco le classifiche complete.
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 92 punti
2 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 61
3 Thed Björk (SWE) 61
4 Yvan Muller (FRA) 60
5 Tom Coronel (NLD) 45
6 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) 40
7 Attila Tassi (HUN) 38
8 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 37
9 Santiago Urrutia (URY) 34
10 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 34
CliccateQUIper le classifiche complete, incluse quelle di Team, Rookie Driver e WTCR Trophy
