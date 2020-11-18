Ecco tutti i protagonisti del MotorLand Aragón che sono emersi nel weekend della WTCR Race of Aragón.

DHL Pole Position (Q1):Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

DHL Pole Position Gara 2 - Griglia Invertita (Q2):Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

DHL Pole Position (Q3):Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Gara 1:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Giro veloce Gara 1:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR

Gara 2:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Giro veloce Gara 2:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Gara 3:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Giro veloce Gara 3:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR Rookie Driver Gara 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Rookie Driver Gara 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Rookie Driver Gara 3:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Trophy Gara 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Trophy Gara 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

WTCR Trophy Gara 3:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR e Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

