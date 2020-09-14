DHL Pole Position:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



Gara 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



Giro veloce Gara 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



Gara 2:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Giro veloce Gara 2:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



FIA Rookie Award Gara 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



FIA Rookie Award Gara 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Trophy Gara 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Trophy Gara 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR