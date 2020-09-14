Ecco un riassunto dei primati della WTCR Race of Belgium che lo scorso weekend ha aperto la stagione 2020 del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
DHL Pole Position:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Gara 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Giro veloce Gara 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Gara 2:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Giro veloce Gara 2:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
FIA Rookie Award Gara 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
FIA Rookie Award Gara 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Trophy Gara 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Trophy Gara 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
