Questo fine settimana i fan potranno usufruire dell'ingresso gratuito all'Autodromo Piero Taruffi di Vallelunga, che si prepara a ospitare il WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup e l'ETCR FIA eTouring Car Cup.
Cliccate su questo link per richiedere i biglietti omaggio:
https://www.eventbrite.it/e/biglietti-fia-etcr-fia-wtcr-vallelunga-race-of-italy-347133093427
