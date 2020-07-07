Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on July 07, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due t
L'Arsenal sembra aver vita facile sul Leicester City all'Emirates Stadium: Aubameyang porta in vantaggio al 21' i Gunners, che poi amministrano nella ripresa. Imprevedibile, però, la sciocchezza di Nketiah, che entra al 71' e si fa espellere al 73' per un fallaccio a centrocampo su Justin. E allora, Vardy pareggia al 54': 1-1, il Leicester scivola comunque al quarto posto, a 59 punti, per effetto della vittoria del Chelsea (3-2) sul Crystal Palace a Selhurast Park. Per la formazione di Arteta, invece, consecutive, dopo l'illusione delle tre vittorie Arteta, l'Europa è ancora più lontana.
Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (R) reacts while Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos (L) looks on during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on July 7, 2020.
ARSENAL-LEICESTER CITY 1-1
Arsenal (3-4-3): Martinez; Mustafi, David Luiz, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Ceballos (80' Torreira), Xhaka, Tierney; Saka (71' Willock), Aubameyang (93' Maitland-Niles), Lacazette (71' Nketiah). All.: Arteta.
Leicester City (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Bennett (76' Gray), Evans, Söyüncü; Justin, Ndidi (82' Praet), Tielemans, Albrighton (59' Fuchs); Ayoze Pérez, Iheanacho (59' Barnes), Vardy. All.: Rodgers.
Arbitro: Chris Kavanagh di Manchester.
Gol: 21' Aubameyang (A), 84' Vardy (L).
Assist: Saka (A, 1-0), Gray (L, 1-1).
Note - Recupero: 4+8. Espulso: 73' Nketiah (A) per gioco scorretto. Ammonito: Mustafi.
Alexandre Lacazette (re.) im Spiel des FC Arsenal gegen Leicester City
La cronaca della partita in 12 momenti chiave
13' - IHEANACHO! Sinistro dell'ex Leicester City sugli sviluppi di un calcio d'angolo! Non ostante la conclusione all'altezza del dischetto, Martinez riesce a respingere: Leicester City vicinissimo al vantaggio!
21' - GOL DELL'ARSENAL CON AUBAMEYANG! Bella verticalizzazione di Ceballos per Saka, palla in area piccola, dalla destra, e piatto sottoporta facile facile del franco-gabonese: 1-0!
: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on July 07, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain emp
30' - SAKA INCROCIA IL MANCINO DA POCHI PASSI! Schmeichel riesce ad allontanare la sfera coi piedi.
32' - LACAZETTE! Il francese calcia all'angolino cadendo in area sull'assist del solito Saka: grandissimo intervento all'angolino di Schmeichel!
33' - ALTRO MIRACOLO DI SCHMEICHEL! Il portiere danese del Leicester mette la manona sulla conclusione ravvicinata di Bellerin indirizzata sotto la traversa!
36' - GOL ANNULLATO AL LEICESTER CON IHEANACHO! Sul cross di Vardy dalla sinistra, l'ex Manchester City insacca ma bviene ravvisata una spinta avvenuta in fase di smarcamento.
47' - JUSTIN! Girata in area da pochi passi sullo spunto di Vardy: la palla sbatte sul corpo di David Luiz in opposizione.
52' - DAVID LUIZ SU PUNIZIONE! Interno destro dai trenta metri; palla angolata e che rimbalza in faccia a Schmeichel, abilissimo a toglierla dall'angolino.
56' - CONCLUSIONE AL VOLO E IN CORSA DI IHEANACHO SU CROSS DI VARDY DALLA DESTRA! Ottima risposta di Martinez, che addirittura neutralizza!
69' - GOL ANNULLATO ALL'ARSENAL CON LACAZETTE! Corner di Ceballos e, sul colpo di testa di David Luiz, Lacazette devia in rete sottoporta. Ma in fuorigioco...
73' - CARTELLINO ROSSO PER NKETIAH! C'è bisogno del VAR-check per l'espulsione, sacrosanta: entrato da appena due minuti, Nketiah entra col piede a martello su Justin a metà campo!
Match Referee, Chris Kavanagh checks a VAR decision on screen ahead of showing Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal (not pictured) a red card during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on July 07, 2020 in London, England
84' - GOL DEL LEICESTER CITY CON VARDY! Assist basso di Gray dal vertice dell'area e deviazione vincente del goleador delle Foxes, che sbuca dalle retrovie e liquida Martinez: 1-1!
Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on July 07, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due t
Il migliore
Saka. Dodicesimo assist vincente in campionato. Un vero talento in erba della corsia destra dei Gunners. Il futuro è tutto suo.
Leicester's Ayoze Perez holds off Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
Il peggiore
Nketiah. E' la meteora che cambia il destino della partita. Entra al 71' e, al 73' si fa espellere per un'autentica sciocchezza, un'entrata a piede a martello su Justin a metà campo. Dopodiché, il Leicester prende fiducia fino a pareggiare con Vardy.
Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal leaves the pitch following being shown a red card after a VAR decision during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on July 07, 2020 in London, England
Il momento social
