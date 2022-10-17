J. Draper vs J. Brooksby | European Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 17.10.2022 | Center Court
Programmato
J. Draper
J. Brooksby
17/10
Pubblicità
Ad
Jack Draper - Jenson Brooksby Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
JackDraper
Gran Bretagna
- ATP classifica50
- ATP punti961
- Età20
- Altezza-
- Peso-
JensonBrooksby
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica42
- ATP punti1072
- Età21
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1
Vittorie
1 match
0
Vittorie
Ultime partite
J. Draper
J. Brooksby
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5245
|5
|5065