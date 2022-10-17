J. Draper vs J. Brooksby | European Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 17.10.2022 | Center Court
Programmato
J. Draper
J. Draper
J. Brooksby
J. Brooksby
17/10
Jack Draper - Jenson Brooksby Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Jack-Draper-headshot
JackDraper
Gran Bretagna
Gran Bretagna
  • ATP classifica50
  • ATP punti961
  • Età20
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica42
  • ATP punti1072
  • Età21
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

J. Draper

J. Brooksby

