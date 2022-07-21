N. Jarry vs Y. Hanfmann | Gstaad
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 21.07.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
N. Jarry
N. Jarry
Y. Hanfmann
Y. Hanfmann
A partire dalle 10:30
Nicolás Jarry - Yannick Hanfmann Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Nicolás-Jarry-headshot
NicolásJarry
Cile
Cile
  • ATP classifica118
  • ATP punti461
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.98m
  • Peso87kg
Yannick-Hanfmann-headshot
YannickHanfmann
Germania
Germania
  • ATP classifica152
  • ATP punti359
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.93m
  • Peso84kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

N. Jarry

Y. Hanfmann

Altre partite

Singolo maschile / Turno 2

C. Ruud (1)
C. Ruud (1)
1
J. Lehecka
J. Lehecka
0
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
M. Berrettini (2)
M. Berrettini (2)
A partire dalle 11:30
A. Ramos (4)
A. Ramos (4)
D. Stricker
D. Stricker
A partire dalle 17:30
J. Varillas
J. Varillas
77
7
R. Bautista (3)
R. Bautista (3)
63
5
