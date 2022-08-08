D. Goffin vs A. Ramos | Montreal
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 09.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Programmato
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
A. Ramos
A. Ramos
09/08
David Goffin - Albert Ramos Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgio
Belgio
  • ATP classifica61
  • ATP punti745
  • Età31
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica43
  • ATP punti1005
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso80kg

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgio
Belgio
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spagna
Spagna
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

D. Goffin

A. Ramos

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

